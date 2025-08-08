Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases New Shares in Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bryce Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 33.3% in the first quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Toro by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the first quarter worth $2,897,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro Price Performance

TTC opened at $73.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.20. Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toro Company will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.97%.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $356,740.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,930.22. The trade was a 12.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $425,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,749.54. This trade represents a 34.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on TTC shares. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson set a $76.00 target price on Toro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.75.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

