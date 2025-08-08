Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 16,209 Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 381.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Phreesia by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 994.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 0.71. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $30.53.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $115.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,237. This represents a 15.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 23,729 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $676,276.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 193,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,515,035. The trade was a 10.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,804 shares of company stock worth $1,510,733 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PHR. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. DA Davidson raised Phreesia to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

