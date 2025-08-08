Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stake in Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,228 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,323 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.20% of Berry worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Berry by 51.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

BRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Berry from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th.

Shares of BRY opened at $2.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $220.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20. Berry Corporation has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $6.64.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $210.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.00 million. Berry had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Analysts forecast that Berry Corporation will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Berry’s payout ratio is currently -25.53%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

