Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after acquiring an additional 56,514 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN opened at $30.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.33. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $47.94.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.52). Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $179.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MBIN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Merchants Bancorp

About Merchants Bancorp

(Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.