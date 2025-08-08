Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stake in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 137.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,316,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,848 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,788,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,184 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,864,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,796,000 after purchasing an additional 849,485 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,204,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,583,000 after purchasing an additional 178,592 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Sealed Air by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,642,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,561,000 after buying an additional 288,528 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEE stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. Sealed Air Corporation has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.27.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

