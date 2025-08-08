Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Seaboard in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seaboard by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Seaboard by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,517.62 on Friday. Seaboard Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $2,365.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,538.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,970.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,706.49.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 28.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.93%.

Seaboard declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Seaboard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.