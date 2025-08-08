Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,861 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 56,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,788 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $129.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.47. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.41 and a 12-month high of $259.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($1.54). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $531.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMR shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

