Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIT. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

AIT stock opened at $263.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.00. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.18 and a twelve month high of $282.98.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Applied Industrial Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

