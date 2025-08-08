Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 231.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,531 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Village Super Market by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Village Super Market by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Village Super Market during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Village Super Market Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $34.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.65. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $40.15.

Village Super Market Announces Dividend

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $563.67 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 2.45%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

