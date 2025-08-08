Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 11,005 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,005 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 443,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 150,136 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Hercules Capital by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 389,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,821,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $540,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 670,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.58.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:HTGC opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.94. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $22.04.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 51.46%. The company had revenue of $137.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.7%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.96%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.