Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 1,221 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.5% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,837 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.7% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 7,524 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 43,562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.8% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.