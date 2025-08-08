Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 130 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 79.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM stock opened at $157.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.15 and a 1 year high of $269.00. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 8.47%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $270.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.73.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

