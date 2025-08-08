Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 4,795 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 15.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at $699,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 912,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,901,000 after buying an additional 28,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 34.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 64,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 16,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Brighthouse Financial

In other news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $178,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,423.91. This trade represents a 13.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 3.0%

BHF stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $64.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.38.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by ($1.27). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Read More

