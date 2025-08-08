Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 996 Shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $971,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 9.7% during the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 15.8% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 8.4% in the first quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.08.

NYSE OSK opened at $135.15 on Friday. Oshkosh Corporation has a one year low of $76.82 and a one year high of $139.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.03 and its 200-day moving average is $104.32.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.48%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

