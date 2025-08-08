Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in BARINGS BDC, INC. (NYSE:BBDC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in BARINGS BDC, INC. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of BARINGS BDC as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BARINGS BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in BARINGS BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of BARINGS BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BARINGS BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BARINGS BDC in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Get BARINGS BDC alerts:

BARINGS BDC Trading Up 0.2%

BARINGS BDC stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. BARINGS BDC, INC. has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $981.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

BARINGS BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.41 million. BARINGS BDC had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BARINGS BDC, INC. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Lloyd acquired 34,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $313,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,569 shares in the company, valued at $670,949.28. This represents a 87.70% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Byers bought 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $77,343.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 59,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,035.26. This trade represents a 17.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 49,997 shares of company stock valued at $452,844 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BBDC. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BARINGS BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of BARINGS BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th.

View Our Latest Report on BBDC

BARINGS BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BARINGS BDC, INC. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BARINGS BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARINGS BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.