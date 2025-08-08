Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HSII shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Friday, June 13th.

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $45.39 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.39 million, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $317.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.94 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

