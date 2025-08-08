Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Position Lessened by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,074 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,604,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,722,000 after buying an additional 964,657 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,733,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,321,000 after acquiring an additional 268,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 14.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 982,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,164,000 after acquiring an additional 127,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSGE opened at $38.06 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $44.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.44.

MSGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

