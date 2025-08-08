Manuka Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Manuka Financial LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,863 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.6% of Manuka Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Manuka Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $271.00 target price (up previously from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,102,037 shares of company stock worth $5,674,937,048. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $223.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

