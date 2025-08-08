Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Stock Holdings Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 187,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,686 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $13,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Masco by 120.2% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Masco during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Masco during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Baird R W lowered shares of Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Oppenheimer set a $79.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

NYSE:MAS opened at $69.31 on Friday. Masco Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $86.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.19 and its 200-day moving average is $67.86.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 1,519.31%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

