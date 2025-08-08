Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $77.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TAP. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Roth Capital set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $64.66.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Molson Coors Beverage

In related news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $75,034.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,322.55. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 230.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3,286.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

