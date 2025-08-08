Momentous Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,178 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Momentous Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 64.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.3% of Momentous Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Momentous Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $42,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,991,919.84. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,219 shares of company stock worth $49,474,273 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $196.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96,428,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alphabet from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas Exane restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.53.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

