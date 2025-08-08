Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Stock Price

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.41% from the company’s current price.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $83.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $67.09 and a 12 month high of $127.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.81.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.11%. Shift4 Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $903,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 167,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,141,295.26. This represents a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total value of $94,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,474 shares in the company, valued at $706,517.22. This represents a 11.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,757 shares of company stock worth $1,258,449. Corporate insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,899,000 after acquiring an additional 106,217 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

