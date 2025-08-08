Morgan Stanley Lowers Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target to $322.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $455.00 to $322.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Gartner from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $409.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.25.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $229.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $379.54 and a 200 day moving average of $430.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Gartner has a 12 month low of $228.90 and a 12 month high of $584.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.15. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.63% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other news, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.09, for a total value of $241,610.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,001.85. This trade represents a 6.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,600. This trade represents a 8.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,578 shares of company stock worth $2,060,191 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Gartner by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Gartner by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $462,734,000 after acquiring an additional 60,306 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Gartner by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

