Morgan Stanley Lowers Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target to $53.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.34% from the stock’s current price.

TAP has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.12.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $46.94 and a 1-year high of $64.66.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molson Coors Beverage

In other news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $75,034.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,322.55. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.7% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.