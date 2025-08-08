Morgan Stanley Reiterates $155.00 Price Target for Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PLTR. DA Davidson upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush set a $200.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.61.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $182.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.98 billion, a PE ratio of 607.35, a P/E/G ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.82. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $26.69 and a twelve month high of $184.48.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 35,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $4,484,317.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 367,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,472,465.49. This trade represents a 8.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 358,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $45,371,734.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,973,088.62. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,515,632 shares of company stock valued at $196,472,623 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $2,543,888,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $520,232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,346,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748,513 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 10,620,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,386 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

