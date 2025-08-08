Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 53,469.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 553,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,231,000 after purchasing an additional 552,872 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 470,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $236,125,000 after buying an additional 18,097 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 61.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,662,000 after purchasing an additional 96,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,495,000 after buying an additional 41,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David C. Haley acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $435.58 per share, with a total value of $435,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,580. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $367.01 per share, with a total value of $1,835,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 389,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,830,015.72. This trade represents a 1.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy USA Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $372.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.09. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.23 and a twelve month high of $561.08.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 64.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Murphy USA from $520.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Murphy USA from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.29.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

