Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MUSA shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Murphy USA from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Stephens reduced their price target on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial lowered Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Murphy USA from $520.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.29.

Murphy USA Trading Up 1.4%

MUSA opened at $372.90 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $345.23 and a one year high of $561.08. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.09.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.63% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $367.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,835,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 389,172 shares in the company, valued at $142,830,015.72. The trade was a 1.30% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Haley acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $435.58 per share, for a total transaction of $435,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,580. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

