Music Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 6th

Apple, Amazon.com, and Walt Disney are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are libraries of pre-recorded music tracks that creators can license for use in videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media projects. These tracks—often offered royalty-free or under rights-managed terms—come in a wide range of genres and moods, letting producers quickly find and legally use music without commissioning original compositions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL stock traded up $11.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.54. 67,522,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,095,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.24. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN traded up $7.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,734,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,011,602. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.96. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

DIS traded down $2.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.37. The company had a trading volume of 14,868,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,802,128. The company has a market capitalization of $207.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.89. Walt Disney has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Recommended Stories