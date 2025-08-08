Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 1,732 Shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Enpro worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Enpro by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Enpro by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,560,000 after buying an additional 30,346 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Enpro in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enpro in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Enpro by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Enpro stock opened at $215.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.62. Enpro Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.50 and a 52 week high of $229.54.

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.05). Enpro had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $288.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Enpro from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Enpro from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Enpro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

