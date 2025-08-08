Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 2,522 Shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Universal Display by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $138.53 on Friday. Universal Display Corporation has a 12 month low of $103.70 and a 12 month high of $215.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.10 and a 200-day moving average of $144.92. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.47.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $171.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.58 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.95% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

