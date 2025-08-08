Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 4,561 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in UFP Industries by 182.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries by 222.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock.

UFP Industries Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $99.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.43. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 5.31%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.31%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

