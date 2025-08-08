Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 6,341 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Doximity during the 4th quarter valued at $4,368,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Doximity in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Doximity by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 176,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Doximity alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Doximity from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, May 16th. BTIG Research upgraded Doximity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Doximity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Doximity from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.26.

Insider Transactions at Doximity

In other Doximity news, Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $300,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,744.72. This represents a 23.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,600. This trade represents a 61.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,825,940. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $58.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.92. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $85.21.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Doximity

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.