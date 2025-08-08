Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 6,803 Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in W.P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 100.8% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WPC opened at $65.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.78. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $66.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.27 and a 200-day moving average of $61.41.

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $430.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.99 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 236.84%.

WPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 price target on shares of W.P. Carey and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on W.P. Carey from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

