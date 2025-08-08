Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 7,206 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,501 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,464,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,088,000 after purchasing an additional 410,767 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 603.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,891,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,098 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 87.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,288,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,963,000 after purchasing an additional 600,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,069,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,968,000 after purchasing an additional 322,131 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BNL. Wolfe Research raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE BNL opened at $16.85 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.13.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.08%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

