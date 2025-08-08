Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 252.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 270.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on HLNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.14.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $153.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.78. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $203.72.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.96 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.54%.

About Hamilton Lane

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.