Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 52.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,754 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,030,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,401,000 after acquiring an additional 115,249 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $471,967,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,295,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,105,000 after buying an additional 100,298 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,471,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,547,000 after purchasing an additional 133,886 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Root LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oak Root LLC now owns 1,174,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,641,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter.

AVEM opened at $70.54 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.52 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.45 and its 200-day moving average is $63.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

