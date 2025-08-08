Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 1,352 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSM. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 895.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $897,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $195,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,444. The trade was a 12.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $89.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

NYSE:MSM opened at $85.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.10 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.92.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $971.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.05%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

