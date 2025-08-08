Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 18,688 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,688 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,943,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,007,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 83,798 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of CGGR opened at $41.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.64. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $42.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.