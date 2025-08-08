Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 3,466 Shares of ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in ESAB were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESAB. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in ESAB by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESAB by 37.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESAB in the first quarter worth about $590,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 1,128.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ESAB by 101.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 880,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,605,000 after buying an additional 443,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ESAB shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on ESAB from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $143.00 price target on shares of ESAB in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ESAB from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of ESAB from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.88.

In other ESAB news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $192,225.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,881.61. This represents a 8.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $189,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,357 shares of company stock valued at $567,695 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESAB opened at $116.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ESAB Corporation has a 52 week low of $93.13 and a 52 week high of $135.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.57.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $715.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.80 million. ESAB had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ESAB Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

