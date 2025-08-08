Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 6,726 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,410,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,709 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,396,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,559,000 after purchasing an additional 667,973 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 910.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after buying an additional 487,820 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,773,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,852,000 after buying an additional 484,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,774,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $23.37 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $318.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.58 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.