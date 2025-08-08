Natixis Advisors LLC Cuts Position in ATS Corporation (NYSE:ATS)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in ATS Corporation (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,283 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in ATS were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ATS by 561.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its position in ATS by 223.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in ATS by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ATS by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of ATS by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ATS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised ATS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Scotiabank raised ATS to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

ATS opened at $29.51 on Friday. ATS Corporation has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -155.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.15.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $503.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.03 million. ATS had a positive return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ATS Corporation will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

