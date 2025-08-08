Natixis Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,522 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.52% of Columbus McKinnon worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 1st quarter worth $833,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 477.4% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 577,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 477,375 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 38.7% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 75,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,028 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 315.0% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 419,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 318,537 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $14.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19. Columbus McKinnon Corporation has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $41.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Columbus McKinnon had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $235.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.88 million. Research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Corporation will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is -51.85%.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

