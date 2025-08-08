Natixis Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,244 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GMAB. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,740,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,926,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,199,000 after acquiring an additional 139,722 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,706,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,612,000 after acquiring an additional 938,455 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,653,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,644,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,316,000 after acquiring an additional 251,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

GMAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

