Natixis Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,434 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,479,000 after acquiring an additional 40,260 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,383,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,535,000 after purchasing an additional 159,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,243,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,225,000 after purchasing an additional 27,659 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of OSK opened at $135.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. Oshkosh Corporation has a 52 week low of $76.82 and a 52 week high of $139.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group set a $164.00 target price on Oshkosh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $169.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSK

Oshkosh Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.