Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,488 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 28.2% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 286,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,264,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $1,131,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $105,927.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,173 shares in the company, valued at $840,600.63. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $59.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.79. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.93 and a 52-week high of $94.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.18.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.