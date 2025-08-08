Natixis Advisors LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,354,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,504,000 after acquiring an additional 674,560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,573,000 after buying an additional 271,264 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,023,000 after buying an additional 200,221 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 760,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 711,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,362,000 after acquiring an additional 60,078 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Nishan J. Vartanian sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $4,839,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 35,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,710,889.32. This represents a 45.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Stock Performance

MSA stock opened at $177.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.20 and a 200-day moving average of $160.71. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 12-month low of $127.86 and a 12-month high of $187.41.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $474.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.46 million. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSA shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on MSA Safety Incorporporated from $183.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price target on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSA Safety Incorporporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.20.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Profile

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

