Natixis Advisors LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,898 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cemex were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Cemex by 7,200.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,622,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,868,000 after acquiring an additional 48,942,309 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cemex by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 40,745,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541,622 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Cemex by 1,505.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,539,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,687 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cemex by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 36,836,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,757,000 after buying an additional 1,127,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new position in Cemex in the 1st quarter valued at $4,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Cemex from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Cemex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Cemex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cemex from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cemex from $6.00 to $6.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cemex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.91.

Cemex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $8.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Cemex (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Cemex had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cemex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.0224 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Cemex’s payout ratio is presently 7.84%.

Cemex Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

