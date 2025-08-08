Natixis Advisors LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOPE. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at $1,409,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at $883,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after buying an additional 22,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.
Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 13.2%
Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $194.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.69 and a 1-year high of $202.28.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th.
About Grand Canyon Education
Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.
