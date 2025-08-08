Natixis Advisors LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOPE. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at $1,409,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at $883,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after buying an additional 22,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $194.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.69 and a 1-year high of $202.28.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.90 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

