Natixis Advisors LLC Has $2.20 Million Stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Helios Technologies worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 157,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 22,680 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 789,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,349,000 after purchasing an additional 68,990 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,079,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 219,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after buying an additional 132,007 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HLIO. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Helios Technologies from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Helios Technologies from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Tuesday.

Helios Technologies Stock Up 0.8%

Helios Technologies stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average of $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $57.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.62%.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

