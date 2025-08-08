Natixis Advisors LLC Has $2.28 Million Stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 78.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 351.6% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ELS shares. Barclays raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Compass Point raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Lifestyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:ELS opened at $61.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.36. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.15 and a 52-week high of $76.60.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $313.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.59 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.74%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

